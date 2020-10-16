HARTFORD (WFSB) - I-84 has reopened following a crash earlier Friday night.
The crash had closed a section of I-84 eastbound in Hartford.
Police said the road was closed between exits 48 and 49 as crews worked to remove debris from the road.
According to police, the crash was minor.
