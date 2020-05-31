MIDDLEBURY, CT (WFSB) - A part of I-84 in Middlebury is back open following an early morning crash.
According to State Police, troopers and firefighters responded to the eastbound side of I-84 near Exit 17 around 3:00 Sunday morning to find that a tractor trailer had rolled over onto its side.
No injuries were reported and no one needed to be extricated.
State Police remained on scene investigating until about 9:30.
All lanes on the eastbound side of I-84 in Middlebury were closed for an extended period of time, but have since reopened.
