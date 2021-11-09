SOUTHBURY, CT (WFSB) - Traffic along I-84 is flowing smoothly once again after a tractor trailer caught fire.
The fire broke out around 6:30 p.m. as the tractor trailer was traveling west along I-84.
It is unclear if anyone was injured.
I-84 West was shut down between Exits 14 and 11 while crews investigated and worked to extinguish the fire, but partially reopened about two hours later.
As of 11 p.m., the right lane is still closed.
Further details surrounding the investigation weren't immediately available.
