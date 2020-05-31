SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) - Authorities are investigating a single-vehicle crash that happened over the weekend on I-84 in Southington.
CT State Police Trooper First Class Christine Jeltema says that troopers assigned to Troop H in Hartford and Southington firefighters responded to the eastbound side of I-84 in Southington by Exit 32 around 1:15 Sunday morning to find that a vehicle had rolled over and gone off the roadway.
I-84 was shut down for approximately two hours as they conducted their investigation.
At least one person was injured.
However, the extent of that individual's injuries remains unknown at this time.
Anyone with any information on or dash cam footage of the crash is asked to contact Troop H at 860-534-1098.
