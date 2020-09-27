HARTFORD (WFSB) – Interstate 84 has reopened following a multi-car crash Sunday afternoon.
According to Department of Transpiration officials, the road was closed eastbound between exits 46 and 48.
Police said the accident occurred around 3pm. There is no word on any injuries at this point.
This is a developing story – check back later for more details.
