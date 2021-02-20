SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) -- A crash shut down part of I-84 east on the Southington, Cheshire line early Saturday morning.
The highway was closed at exit 28 for over an hour, as traffic built-up back to exit 26.
As of 10:15 a.m., the highway had reopened.
Injuries were reported, CT State Police said Saturday morning, but to what extent is unknown at this time.
#CTtraffic Interstate 84 Eastbound, Exit 28 in the town of Southington is closed. Troopers are investigating a motor vehicle accident with injuries. Expect delays if traveling in or around the area. #TroopH— CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) February 20, 2021
