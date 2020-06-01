BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) - Protests continue here in Connecticut, including in Bristol and Hartford, following the death of a man who died while in police custody.
Organizers made sure to title the Monday afternoon event in Bristol “a peaceful protest” in the wake of the death of George Floyd, who recently died while in Minneapolis police custody.
And of course, that's largely what has been seen Connecticut. Monday marked the fourth day of protesting.
Protesters in Hartford blocked a section of I-84 near High Street for a short period of time. The protests were peaceful in nature.
There was some damage last night to a New Haven police substation. Police said someone threw a molotov cocktail onto the building. Police are still searching for the suspect or suspects responsible.
Waterbury police said they arrested 28 people.
We saw protestors blocking off several highways and interstates throughout the weekend, including Route 8.
The protest in Bristol was not the only event planned for Monday.
Another protest was scheduled for 2 p.m. at Hartford's Keney Park.
Protestors plan to be there for some time before heading to the Hartford police station.
