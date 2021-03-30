NEWTOWN, CT (WFSB) - Interstate 84 have reopened in Newtown following a fiery tractor trailer crash.
According to the Department of Transportation, the crash happened between exits 11 and 13 on the eastbound side.
Both sides of the highway were closed for several hours, but have since reopening.
The crash was first reported around 7:15 a.m. on Tuesday.
The DOT said the tractor trailer overturned, spilled fuel and caught fire near exit 13.
State police said the truck was completely engulfed in flames. It was carrying wood.
The Newtown and Southbury fire departments responded. The DOT and the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection helped.
The DOT notified bridge and safety inspectors, but they said the bridge integrity was not compromised.
@CT_STATE_POLICE and @CTDOTOfficial are both on scene 84 in Newtown. No serious injuries.No major structural damage.Great job Newtown and Southbury FD putting out fire. Troopers & DOT will work to get highway reopened as soon as possible. pic.twitter.com/qD0YG0mMxw— Brian Foley (@LtFoley) March 30, 2021
Sandy Hook Volunteer & Rescue reported that the driver escaped without injuries.
For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.