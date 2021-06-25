The Department of Transportation said the closure was between exits 26 and 25A.

CHESHIRE, CT (WFSB) - Interstate 84 west was closed in Cheshire due to a shooting investigation, according to state police.

Cheshire shooting investigation

I-84 west was closed in Cheshire due to a police investigation on June 25.

It reopened shortly after 6:30 a.m.

The Department of Transportation said the closure was between exits 26 and 25A.

The incident was first reported around 2:45 a.m. on Friday.

Traffic was diverted off of exit 28.

No other details were released.

Interstate 84 west was closed in Cheshire due to a shooting investigation, according to state police.

For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.

Interstate 84 west is closed in Cheshire because of a shooting investigation, according to state police.

Refresh this page and watch Channel 3 for updates.

Copyright 2021 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.