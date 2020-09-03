EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) --I-84 west in East Hartford has reopening after a serious three-car crash.
The Dept. of Transportation said the highway was closed between exits 58 and 57.
It said three vehicles are reportedly involved in the crash.
Delays are also being reported between exits 59 and 57.
State police say there are serious injuries reported.
Follow traffic updates here.
Stay with Ch. 3 as more information becomes available.
