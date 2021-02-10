MIDDLEBURY, CT (WFSB) - Interstate 84 west in Middlebury was closed because of a crash.
While it reopened around 8:45 a.m. on Wednesday, traffic backup remained.
The Department of Transportation reported that the closure was between exits 17 and 16.
The DOT said an overturned vehicle was involved. It happened just before 7:40 a.m. on Wednesday.
Nearly 2 miles of congestion was reported between exits 20 and 16.
There's no word on injuries or a cause.
For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.
