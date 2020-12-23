Waterbury Back Ups

Heavy delays are seen along I-84 West after several vehicles were struck by debris Wednesday night.

 (Photo provided by CT DOT)

WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - I-84 West in Waterbury has fully reopened after several vehicles were struck by debris.

Part of I-84 West between Exits 23 and 22 was shut down as a result for approximately two hours.

Where the debris came from has still yet to be determined.

It is unclear if any injuries were reported.

