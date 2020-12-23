WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - I-84 West in Waterbury has fully reopened after several vehicles were struck by debris.
Part of I-84 West between Exits 23 and 22 was shut down as a result for approximately two hours.
Where the debris came from has still yet to be determined.
It is unclear if any injuries were reported.
Stay with Ch. 3 on air, online, and in our app for the latest updates.
