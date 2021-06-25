CHESHIRE, CT (WFSB) - Interstate 84 west was closed in Cheshire due to a shooting investigation, according to state police.
It reopened shortly after 6:30 a.m.
The Department of Transportation said the closure was between exits 26 and 25A.
The incident was first reported around 2:45 a.m. on Friday.
Traffic was diverted off of exit 28.
No other details were released.
