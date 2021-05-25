ROCKY HILL, CT (WFSB) - A person was killed in a fiery crash along Interstate 91 north in Rocky Hill on Monday night.
According to state police, the unidentified driver left the highway and traveled into the grass median where a concrete bridge support was struck.
The vehicle came to rest on top of a metal beam guide rail.
It happened north of exit 23 just before 5:40 p.m.
Troopers are looking for information about what happened.
They also asked anyone with dash camera video of the incident to give them a call at 860-534-1098.
