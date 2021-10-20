NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - I-91 in New Haven has fully reopened following an investigation.
It all unfolded on the northbound side around 8:15 p.m. by Exit 3.
The CT Department of Transportation reported that a crash occurred.
I-91 North was closed between Exits 2 and 3 for an extended period of time as police investigated.
State Police say they were assisting authorities in New Haven with an ongoing investigation.
It is unclear if any arrests were made or if anyone was injured.
