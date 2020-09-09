WALLINGFORD, CT (WFSB) - All lanes of Interstate 91 northbound are closed in Wallingford because of a rollover crash.
According to state police, the closure is at 13.
UPDATE: All northbound lanes of I-91 closed at exit 13, left and center lanes of southbound side closed. #cttraffic— CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) September 9, 2020
The crash happened just before 7:25 a.m. on Wednesday.
I-91 south had been completely closed earlier in the morning, but now only the left and center lanes were closed.
Congestion of 2.6 miles on the southbound side was reported by the Department of Transportation.
Injuries were reported, but the extent is not clear. There's also no word on what caused the rollover.
Troopers advised drivers to take alternate routes.
