HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- A police investigation prompted a few lanes on I-91 northbound in Hartford to close on Friday morning.
The two right lanes were closed between exits 33 and 34, according to the Dept. of Transportation. They have since reopened.
The police activity was reported just before 10:30 a.m., however details about the investigation have not yet been released.
