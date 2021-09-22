HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – I-91 north in Hartford has reopened following a multi-car crash.
The crash was reported just before 2:30 p.m., closing the highway between exits 29A and 32.
Back-ups were also reported between exits 29 and 29A.
The highway reopened a short time later.
There's no word on injuries at this point.
Follow traffic updates in your area here.
Stay with Channel 3 as more information becomes available.
