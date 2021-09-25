WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) - Delays along I-91 North have eased following a rollover.
It happened just after 8 Saturday morning by Exit 40, according to the Connecticut Department of Transportation.
The three left lanes are closed were closed at one point. Officials eventually closed down all lanes on the northbound side of I-91, but were reopened later that morning.
It is unclear if anyone was injured in the crash.
