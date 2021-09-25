WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WFSB) - Delays along I-91 North have eased after a box truck rolled over.
It happened just after 8 Saturday morning by Exit 40. Initially, the Connecticut Department of Transportation said it happened in Windsor.
No other vehicles were involved in the crash. No one was injured.
The three left lanes were closed at one point. All lanes on I-91 North were eventually shut down while crews worked to clean up the accident, but reopened later that morning.
