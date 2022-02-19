Police lights siren generic
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - I-91 Northbound was closed between exits 33 and 34 due to a road rage shooting.

Connecticut State Police (CSP) say that Troop H had been warned of a "suspicious incident" on the Jennings Road entrance ramp.

When police arrived, they found that two drivers were involved in a road rage incident.

One driver shot at the other.

The victim's car was hit in the driver side door. The victim crashed into the guardrail on the Jennings Road exit.

No one was injured.

Anyone that may have witnessed this incident occur, please contact Trooper Terry #773 at 860-534-1070 X6045 or Nicholas@ct.gov.

 

