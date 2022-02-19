HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - There are lane closures on I-91 Northbound between exits 33 and 34.
Connecticut State Police (CSP) say that Troop H had been warned of a "suspicious incident" on the Jennings Road entrance ramp.
Stay with Ch. 3 for updates.
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - There are lane closures on I-91 Northbound between exits 33 and 34.
Connecticut State Police (CSP) say that Troop H had been warned of a "suspicious incident" on the Jennings Road entrance ramp.
Stay with Ch. 3 for updates.
Copyright 2021 WFSB. All rights reserved.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.