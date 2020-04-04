HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - I-91 South in Hartford has reopened following a crash that happened overnight.
CT State Police say that, around midnight, a tractor trailer with unspecified cargo had rolled over between Exits 29 and 27, reducing travel to only one lane.
I-91 South was fully reopened around 5:00 a.m.
The driver of the tractor trailer was taken to an area hospital as a precautionary measure.
