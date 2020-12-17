A jackknifed tractor-trailer shut down part of I-91 south in Meriden on Thursday.

MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) -- Part of I-91 south in Meriden was shut down Thursday afternoon after a tractor-trailer jackknifed in the area.

The highway, which has since reopened, had been closed between exits 18 and 17, the Dept. of Transportation said.

Part of I-91 south in Meriden is closed due to a jackknifed tractor-trailer.

Traffic backed up in the area for over an hour.

It is unclear if any injuries were reported.

