WETHERSFIELD, CT (WFSB) - Authorities are investigating a serious crash that happened on I-91 South in Wethersfield.
CT State Police Trooper Josue Dorelus tells us that troopers responded to the area of I-91 South by Exit 25 in Wethersfield around 10:30 a.m. for a report of a motor vehicle accident.
While the circumstances surrounding the crash remain limited at this time, officials say that at least one party was transported to an area hospital for evaluation.
The entire side of I-91 South between Exits 25N and 24 was closed until approximately 12:30 p.m., but has since reopened.
