BRIDGEPORT, CT (WFSB) - Delays along I-95 south in Bridgeport mounted after a crash involving multiple tractor trailers early Wednesday morning.
The highway was closed between exits 29 and 27. One lane has since reopened.
Congestion of up to 6 miles was reported by the Department of Transportation.
State police said the crash happened just after 4 a.m. and involved at least three tractor trailers.
One of the tractor trailers involved rolled over and jackknifed.
Minor injuries were reported.
