GREENWICH, CT (WFSB) - An overturned tractor trailer closed two lanes on I-95 southbound in Greenwich Thursday.
According to police, a truck in the right lane oversteered after it hit a sand barrel and blew out a tire.
The driver then lost control of the vehicle, swerving from the right lane into the left shoulder colliding with the median jersey barrier.
After the truck struck the barrier, truck's trailer then dethatched and rolled over to the other side of traffic southbound.
A Camry then hit the trailer as the trailer was rolling over on the road.
Both cars were towed and both drivers were transported to Stamford Hospital with minor injuries.
The driver of the truck was issued an infraction for failure to maintain lane.
The left and center lanes were closed between Exit 2 and the New York State line.
The road has since reopened.
