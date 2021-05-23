FAIRFIELD, CT (WFSB) - Expect delays if your travels take you through Fairfield this evening.
A crash on the northbound side of I-95 is causing extensive delays.
One vehicle was involved in the crash.
I-95 North was closed between Exits 19 and 21 for an extended period of time, but has since reopened.
Officials with the CT DOT say that traffic is backed up for almost four miles.
The lone occupant in the vehicle was taken to an area hospital with unspecified injuries.
Refresh this page and stay with Eyewitness News for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.