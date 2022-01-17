STRATFORD, CT (WFSB) - An Interstate 95 south ramp in Stratford was closed on Monday morning because of flooding.
State police reported that the closure was for the exit 30 off ramp.
A traffic camera from the state Department of Transportation showed a portion of the ramp underwater around 10 a.m.
No injuries were reported.
For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.
