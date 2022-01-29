EAST LYME, CT (WFSB) - A crash involving a tractor trailer and two vehicles closed Interstate 95 north Saturday morning.
According to the Department of Transportation, the crash happened during the height of Winter Storm Bobby between exits 71 and 72 on the northbound side of I-95.
It was reported around 9:35 a.m. The highway has since reopened.
"Some have injuries reported and others are classified as no injuries," said trooper first class Sarah Salerno, Connecticut State Police. "We ask that anyone traveling in that area please seek alternate routes."
The DOT sought to remind drivers that a tractor trailer ban is in place in Connecticut until further notice.
