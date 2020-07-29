STRATFORD, CT (WFSB) - A portion of I-95 northbound in Stratford was closed Monday morning after a person was hit by a car on the southbound side of the highway.
Police said a man was hit by a car on I-95 southbound, near exit 29 in Bridgeport.
The man stopped his vehicle in the right shoulder and got out of the car for an unknown reason, police said.
He then ran from the right shoulder across the lanes of traffic, and was struck in the left lane.
He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Around the same time, the Dept. of Transportation said the northbound side of the highway was closed between exits 30 and 31 due to an investigation.
The highway reopened around 9:40 a.m.
The incident remains under investigation.
