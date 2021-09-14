Traffic Alert generic
STONINGTON, CT (WFSB) - Interstate 95 south is closed in Stonington because of a truck fire.

According to state police, it happened in the area of exit 90.

Troopers said all lanes were closed around 11 a.m.

There's no word on a cause or injuries.

They asked drivers to seek alternate routes.

