OLD SAYBROOK, CT (WFSB) – I-95 southbound in Old Saybrook is closed due to a tractor-trailer crash.
The Department of Transportation said I-95 southbound is closed between exits 70 and 69.
The tractor-trailer overturned on the highway.
There is no word if any injuries were reported.
