Old Saybrook Crash
CT DOT

OLD SAYBROOK, CT (WFSB) – I-95 southbound in Old Saybrook is closed due to a tractor-trailer crash.

The Department of Transportation said I-95 southbound is closed between exits 70 and 69.

The tractor-trailer overturned on the highway.

There is no word if any injuries were reported.

