HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut's governor said he accepts the president's direction to open COVID-19 vaccinations to all adults by May 1.
During President Joe Biden’s first primetime address to the nation on Thursday, he announced that he is directing U.S. states to open coronavirus vaccine eligibility to all adults no later than May 1.
"That doesn't mean everyone is going to have that shot immediately, but it means you will be able to get in line beginning May 1," Biden said.
RELATED: Biden directs states to open vaccinations to all adults by May 1
The announcement came on the one-year anniversary of the pandemic declaration.
"We're going to go from a million shots a day that I promised in December, before I was sworn in, to maintaining and beating our current pace of two million shots a day," Biden said.
Following Biden’s announcement, Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont released a statement that said “I accept this challenge.”
Lamont previously released an age-based schedule:
- March 1, 2021: Expands to age group 55 to 64
- March 22, 2021: Expands to age group 45 to 54
- April 12, 2021: Expands to age group 35 to 44
- May 3, 2021: Expands to age group 16 to 34
CT Vaccine Rollout: Where to register for a vaccine if you’re eligible
On Thursday, Lamont said Connecticut had administered 1,258,847 total doses of the vaccine so far.
On the current schedule, which allows residents 55 and older to be vaccinated, Lamont said 54 percent of that group had received as least one dose.
Lamont said Biden’s plan was a “bold, aggressive goal” that’s also “necessary.”
During his news conference on Thursday afternoon, Lamont also said “I think you’re going to find within six weeks, everyone who wants to get a vaccine will have that option.”
The U.S. ordered another 100 million Johnson & Johnson one-shot doses.
"By the end of the month, Johnson & Johnson should be coming back online, should be coming back in larger numbers. Moderna and Pfizer shipments should continue to ramp up later into March and certainly later into April," said Josh Geballe, the state's Chief Operating Officer.
Lamont released a statement Thursday evening:
Achieving universal access to vaccines for all adults by May is a bold, aggressive goal coming from President Biden, and this is the kind of leadership that is necessary to get our state and our country back to normal. On behalf of the people of Connecticut: I accept this challenge. I also echo the President’s call for each of us to get our vaccine as soon as we are eligible. We will work with our providers to ensure they are doing everything necessary to achieve an equitable distribution as we continue to see increased supply of vaccines. Reaching our underserved communities remains a priority of my administration and we will do everything we can to get as many vaccines administered as we can in the coming weeks. I thank President Biden for this approach and for working to end this pandemic, supporting families and small businesses, and working to get our economy back on solid ground. I, too, look forward to Independence Day so we can celebrate with family and friends our collective achievement for getting back to normal.
The medical community had doubts about the president's timeline.
"I think it's something absolutely worth striving for, but I think what we really need to know is do we have access to the doses, and can they be distributed fast enough," said Dr. Summer McGee, University of New Haven.
People in Connecticut continue to struggle to get timely appointments. Dr. McGee worried about the logistics.
"It is a bit of a longshot, but I think it's a shot worth taking. You make zero percent of the shots you don't take," Dr. McGee said.
As of Friday morning, Lamont did not say if he will stick to the age-based schedule he had previously released.
(1) comment
It is nice having people in government that aren't petulant children.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.