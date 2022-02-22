HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) – Four weeks after the I-Team uncovered the spot where hundreds of people would go to get cannabis, the High Bazaar in Hamden is on hiatus.
Eyewitness News spoke with Hamden’s mayor and she says it’s all because of the building where these private parties would take place.
The building is zoned for just nine people.
Last month the I-Team introduced the state to “High Bazaar.”
The organizers called it a private party where cannabis would be gifted to patrons by vendors.
“They’ll say if you want this, go ahead take it. If you want to make to make a donation, go ahead,” said Matt of Wallingford.
For months the event was happening every weekend and Hamden’s Mayor Lauren Garrett was unaware.
“They’ve definitely found a way to operate under the current law,” Garrett said. “I think they chose Hamden because they feel safe here.”
That harmonious relationship was not soured, but the I-Team has confirmed the bazaar is on hold.
Garrett says after the town’s Fire Marshal saw news reports, he wanted to do an inspection.
“State law allows fire marshals to go into buildings that are commercial buildings. The operators would not let our fire marshal in the building,” Garrett said.
Three weeks after the I-Team report aired, Hamden filed an injunction.
“They have equipment stored in there with gasoline in it, and so you can’t have a party with a bunch of people where it’s only zoned for nine people,” said Garrett.
The warehouse on Crestway will no longer hold these private parties.
“As far as the spirit of the events, is that something Hamden still stands by?” the I-Team asked.
“Absolutely,” Garrett said.
The I-Team spoke with High Bazaar co-founder Joseph Raymond by phone Tuesday.
He says the bazaar will “definitely be back.”
Eyewitness News asked Mayor Garrett what needs to happen for that to happen.
“As long as they get through the injunction, through the court and present a site plan that gets ok’d by Planning and Zoning, then I’ve got no problem,” Garrett said.
The bazaar intends to happen at some point, and all of this is happening as Hamden continues to craft its cannabis ordinances.
Garrett has made it clear that they will embrace the legal sale of cannabis and the tax benefits that come with it.
