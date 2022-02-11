(WFSB) – On big game Sunday, adults in Connecticut can place legal wagers right on their phones.
The I-Team is learning our kids can do the same thing, just not with real money.
Eyewitness News is uncovering social betting apps.
Some are available to kids as young as four years old.
Experts and families are worried they could condition our kids to gamble.
Sides, totals, money lines.
For some, these terms are common not that sports betting is legal.
The app you’re looking at is called Wager Lab.
It provides many of the wagering options real-money sportsbooks offer, but you can’t use real cash.
It’s “for fun.”
It’s a colorful, emoji-filled app where players bet on money lines, using free “coins.”
The goal is to pick the outright winners of sporting events.
Both apps have friend lists where players can compete and track their progress against each other.
“A lot of the logos, a lot of the stuff that’s on it seems to be tailored towards children,” said Dr. Declan Hill, professor at the University of New Haven.
Hill is concerned these apps are trying to hook our kids.
The professor has investigated the dark side of gambling and has written books on match fixing and corruption in international sports.
“No over-18 gambler that I know of would be attracted to that kind of stuff. Again, this is legal for children over the age of 4 years old,” Hill said.
Because legalized gaming is so new in Connecticut, child psychologists are also concerned about the effects these apps have on our kids.
“Globally, we know that up to 12 percent of kids between the ages of 10-24 will develop a gambling problem,” said Dr. Melissa Santos, Senior Pediatric Psychologist at Connecticut Children’s.
Santos says social betting apps need to be treated seriously.
“Oftentimes, we don’t think about talking about gambling with our adolescents because they’re not going to a casino,” she said.
Santos says if they’re not wagering real money, the act of placing a bet becomes routine.
“We are seeing an uptick with kids looking towards it. Oftentimes, it’s kids looking for something to do, they’re a little impulsive,” she said.
The I-Team put it to the test.
We had 11-year-old Pablo Eric Acosta check out Omada.
Here is what his family found concerning.
Pablo’s phone has parental controls on it.
“It alerts his mom if he downloads anything,” said Maria Cotto, Pablo’s grandmother.
But none of those security barriers popped up when downloading Omada.
Seconds later, Pablo was testing the app, wagering fake coins on NBA games.
“At the end, it’s real. It’s not going to be fake coins, it’s going to be real, real competition, real wagering amongst them. I don’t like it at all,” Cotto said.
Eyewitness News tracked down the developers of Omada to ask them about their app.
“I am the one who created the project,” said Adrien Dulong.
Omada is based in France, a country that has legalized sports betting 12 years ago.
They contend this app is meant to curb problem gambling.
“To go in a different direction from the bookmaker companies which do betting with currency. We want to offer a way for young people to enjoy sports without taking a risk,” Dulong said.
Omada’s creators say they aren’t affiliated with any gambling company and never will be.
Omada says the average age of a U.S. user is 20 and they understand why parents might be concerned.
“There are lots of people who say thanks to you, I don’t lose money every months and I’m happy to have you. Some people say, you are educating people to betting and that’s not our goal,” Dulong said.
Critics still have doubts.
“What they say is what they say, they have their views, but my view is that this is a dangerous, troubling, perplexing application,” Hill said.
Critics would like to see one aspect of Omada changed.
Hill says at the beginning of each week, account balances are reset to zero.
For any gambler, they know in real life, that’s not the case.
