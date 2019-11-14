STORRS, CT (WFSB) - The I-Team continues to look into thousands of dollars of missing items at Connecticut's flagship university.
For 15 years, the I-Team has been tracking state government waste in its series You Bought It, They Lost It.
The I-Team poured over thousands of pages of reports tracking state-owned property.
What caught its eye this year were two reports from the University of Connecticut with a bottom line total of $592,000.
There were two commercial mowers that went missing after a "suspicious occurrence."
They were purchased for $32,325 and UConn said they were worth $6,641.22 when they disappeared.
There was also an underwater acoustic modem that was purchased for $17,500 that apparently just floated away after some sort of malfunction. It was worth $7,437.50 when it was lost.
The vast majority of the rest of the items were listed as having no value when they were lost.
UConn spokesperson Stephanie Reitz told the I-Team the newest items were purchased in 2009, and most decades before that.
She said the long list is the result of the university implementing a new digital inventory system with barcodes and scanners to replace an old paper-based system that was prone to errors.
She said many of the items reported as "lost" were no longer needed and sent to salvage.
However, the paperwork was incorrect or missing, which Reitz said lead to the big numbers being reported.
