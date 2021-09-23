I-Team: Landlords, tenants who were once out thousands of dollars in rent can reclaim money

EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Landlords and tenants who once found themselves out thousands of dollars in rent now have the opportunity to reclaim that money.
The Channel 3 I-Team is investigating a new shift in policy that has the potential to bring relief to many who have been struggling for months.
Michael Sullivan owns a property on South Prospect Street in East Hartford, and had the perfect tenant.
“She paid it every month, until COVID hit,” he said.
Sullivan says the tenant tried as best she could, but the pandemic wore her down.
“She lost her first job, she lost her second job, then the whole struggle began,” Sullivan said.
Bills and rent were soon not being paid, so together, Sullivan and his tenant applied for rental assistance in April 2021.
He says it took months for the application to be processed.
“I started calling at the end of June. ‘I haven’t heard from anyone, I haven’t heard anything, it hasn’t been assigned. Where is this case going,” Sullivan explained.
By July, with no money for the tenant or the landlord, things came to a breaking point.
“My tenant finally comes to me and says, ‘Mike, I’m financially destroying you, because I’m not paying the rent. I can’t pay heat, I can’t pay utilities, the best thing and the right thing to do is to vacate the apartment and let you take it back so you can get financially solvent again and I’m going to go back with my family. Not that I want to, but it’s the right thing to do’,” Sullivan explained.
Little did they know, it was not the right thing to do.
On Aug. 31, Sullivan got a notice from UniteCT, denying him and his tenant any rental assistance.
The reason? “The tenant no longer resides on the property.”
“Nowhere does it say that. That if you vacate your apartment due to financial ruin or whatever that they’re not going to pay anything. They don’t say that,” Sullivan said.
The way the program was set up, if the tenant simply stayed and made no attempts to pay, it would have resulted in the application going through.
“I was devastated. I’m out $34,000 in rent,” he said.
The I-Team contacted UniteCT on Monday, explaining Sullivan’s situation, and asked Dawn Parker, the director, why tenants and landlords making good faith decisions were essentially being punished.
“The treasury guidance and the beginning of the program was to ensure housing stability. It’s still to ensure housing stability. At that time, it meant that the tenant needed to live in the apartment to be able to fund the landlord. Now the guidance has gotten a little more flexible,” Parker said.
After the I-Team got involved, Sullivan had his case reopened and the funding approved on the very same day.
“It became reasonable for us to say, it is reasonable to say a debt creates instability, so we’ll address that now,” Parker said.
The I-Team also learned that every landlord and tenant in this same situation are also eligible to get their cases reopened.
This could open the door for many landlords and tenants, but it hinges on the tenants making the requests.
“We can pay at this time, we can pay landlords for their arrearages, if the tenant says, yes, I still want them to be paid,” Parker said.
“It’s also helping landlords statewide. It’s not solely Michael Sullivan. It’s all the landlords themselves in the state of Connecticut, it’s a huge victory for all of us,” Sullivan said.
If you’re a landlord that was initially denied because your tenant moved out, get in touch with your tenant and have them reach out to UniteCT to reopen the case.
UniteCT believes 40,000 households will be helped by rent relief. They have more than $400 million to work with, and more than half is still available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.