EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Many in Connecticut are concerned about their families when it comes to the rise being seen in crimes.
That’s why Channel 3 is putting a spotlight on how local police departments are tackling quality of life crimes.
East Hartford is one of the many towns that have seen an uptick in car thefts.
“I don’t really remember growing up with issues similar to this. At least not since the late 1990s. Specifically the auto break-ins. We’ve heard about carjackings and muggings,” said Alexander Tetty Jr., of East Hartford.
He has lived in East Hartford all his life, and knows firsthand how things have changed in town.
“I saw someone kind of sneaking around my car,” he explained.
“Especially when COVID hit, we’ve seen a dramatic increase of stolen motor vehicles, stolen catalytic converter thefts and car break-ins,” said East Hartford Officer Jose Cortes.
East Hartford is no different from other departments across the state that have noticed, the suspects are kids.
“Having these juveniles away from school and at home opened them to opportunity is what I would say,” said East Hartford Police Officer Justin Santiago.
Families are now seeing crimes hitting closer to home, they’re on edge.
“My primary concern is the safety of my family,” Tetty said.
He’s the caretaker for his elderly father, and after nearly being a victim of these crimes, he enrolled in The Citizens Academy. It teaches residents to be vigilant and proactive.
“Learning the procedure of how specifically, they can prevent crime in my town, it’s really what drove me here,” Tetty said.
It’s an eight-week course that pulls the curtain back for residents and puts the students in the shoes of the police officers working these cases.
“The patrol officers, how many officers are on the street, who to call and when, their efforts of reducing crime, I leave here much more greatly informed,” Tetty said.
There’s more than just The Citizens Academy.
East Hartford has joined the auto-theft unit that was formed over the summer.
A combination of departments in the greater Hartford area are working cases together, sharing information and making arrests.
“Maybe 20-30 guys with a few supervisors. This is all we do. It helps tremendously,” Cortes said.
When it comes to the spots criminals love to watch, Cortes said “I would say the gas stations. People are leaving their cars running while they run into the gas station, that’s a crime of opportunity.”
So the advice directly from the officers, and it applies to anyone, anywhere, invest in surveillance cameras. A lot of the footage used in the report came from cameras, and police say capturing criminals in the act could lead to swifter justice. The advice officers have is the same as what’s being taught in these weekly classes, stay vigilant.
