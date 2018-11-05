SPRINGFIELD, MA (WFSB) -- You bought it, they lost it.
For 14 years the Ch. 3 I-Team has been digging through state records to uncover government waste and the most recent one is a theft from an unlikely location.
The Big E is a 17-day celebration of fall in New England, and at the Connecticut building, the crowd's at get a look at some of the best that the state has to offer.
One of the attractions is a store run by the Department of Agriculture that sells its Connecticut grown merchandise, everything from hats and shirts, to items to deck out your own Connecticut-grown kids and pets.
However, during a review of thousands of pages of missing property records obtained from the Office of the State Comptroller, the I-Team found that during last year's Big E more than a third of the profits disappeared.
Someone stole $346.18 from a locked cash register in the Connecticut building.
A spokesman for the Department of Agriculture acknowledged it was an outright theft, which he called disheartening.
They determined security was inadequate since several state agencies had access to that storage area.
To avoid a repeat this year, they brought the cash back to Hartford every day and it was counted by two people at the fair, when it got back to Hartford, and when it went to the bank.
Enough redundancies to ensure that none of the Connecticut grown profits were lost before they got back to Connecticut.
All the money from this year was accounted for, and, as always, proceeds help support and promote Connecticut’s farmers.
