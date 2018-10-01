EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Last week, the Channel 3 I-Team shared a story about school uniforms paid for in East Hartford but still not delivered.
The story had a lot of people talking, and was shared hundreds of times on Facebook.
Many parents claim this isn't the first year there have been issues with the uniform vendor, and now they're calling on the district to do something to fix it.
"In kindergarten we started having issues with the t-shirt place,” said Aleisha Velez, of East Hartford.
She said school uniforms not being ready for the first day of class is not a new problem.
In fact, she said it's been an issue for years with the prior vendor CT Shirt Man.
"I had gone in two days before school started that year, order still wasn't there. My husband went the next day, order still wasn't there,” Velez said.
This year the district changed vendors, going with the company Inchworm, which purchased CT Shirt Man in the spring, but Velez says the same problems have persisted.
Even Inchworm's owner admits more than 100 orders have been paid for by parents and not yet received, despite the fact school has been in session for more than a month.
Some students are wearing street clothes, others, like Velez's fifth grade son, are wearing old uniforms.
"I think it's really ridiculous. They need to get their act together and if they can't handle this workload they need to man up and say that and let us get another vendor,” Velez said.
Now Velez and other moms and dads are offering up suggestions to the district about a way to address these problems in the future.
One idea is to do away with only one approved licensed vendor in town, instead allowing parents to choose between multiple businesses.
"There's no reason there can't be friendly competition and there can't be two licensed vendors in town,” Velez said.
The I-Team reached out again to the superintendent of the district Nathan Quesnel, who said this fall they'll be considering going with a different vendor and maybe even the option of having multiple vendors.
"We understand and are equally disappointed to learn about the challenges our families are having with the vendor and are committed to working together with our families to resolve this issue both in the short and long term,” Quesnel said.
While Velez is happy to hear that, she said there's an even cheaper option that could save parents hundreds of dollars.
"Why can't we just buy plain polo shirts? Pick a color, pick a color scheme tell the parents these are the colors allowed and let us do that. Why do we have to have a logo? The logo has no education value for these students,” Velez said.
That suggestion was not met with the same openness by superintendent Quesnel who said simply, "that does not meet compliance on our uniform policy."
In response, Velez said "The uniform policy can be changed if they want to change it."
While changing the uniform policy doesn't appear to be on the table right now, getting a new vendor or vendors does.
In fact, the district says they'll be sending out a bid request package this fall.
The I-Team reached out multiple times to Inchworm's owner for additional comment but he did not respond to the request.
