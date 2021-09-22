I-Team: Victim of New Britain High School violence speaks out

NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) – As students at New Britain High School will head back to the classroom on Thursday following a decision to go remote this week that was later reversed, a victim of the violence happening at the school is speaking out.
The school year is only two weeks old, but New Britain High senior Jacob Cantu says the vandalism that’s happened so far is unlike anything he’s ever seen.
“You’ll see faucets broken, missing the handles or completely non-functional. Bathroom doors are missing their locks. Even some of the toilets are out of order now. Soap dispensers, not just broken, but completely gone,” he said.
Right now, New Britain High is dealing with serious vandalism to their restrooms that could be linked to the viral TikTok challenge called “devious licks.” The goal is to steal or vandalize the largest item in a school.
“All there is, is just piping that is sticking out of the wall, that’s all been wrapped up. There’s no sink,” Cantu described.
He gave an eyewitness perspective of the vandalism, but he says there’s also a violent element that seems to have emerged since the return to in person classes.
“Everything that was bottled up slowly started to release itself and this trend that came out was the catalyst for all of that. It gave people the gratification of acting upon violence and vandalism,” Cantu said.
He said he was the victim of random violence while in the restroom on Tuesday.
“One of the kids comes over and kicks the stall door. It doesn’t open. I’m just sitting there, staring. Then, out of nowhere a trash can comes down and I try to stop it,” he said.
The heavy-duty trash can he describes was waist high and full.
“It wasn’t dumped out, they just took the entire trash can and threw it,” Cantu said.
He then walked away with back and elbow pain. He doesn’t believe he was a target. He says he just happened to be in the wrong place at the wrong time, but he says the fights and the random outbursts are disrupting his learning.
“Sometimes I’ll hear over their radios that they need assistance with a fight going on in the lunchroom. I can hear it sometimes from my classrooms because the lunchroom is on the second floor,” he said.
All of the incidents boiling over, triggered school officials to hold classes online Wednesday and have half days for the rest of the week.
Cantu said he thinks going remote on Wednesday was the right move, but he said “I don’t think it should be the go-to move.”
Mayor Erin Stewart says at least 70 students were engaging in this bad behavior. Some will be counseled, others expelled.
Parents are wondering what else will be done to calm the kids down and create a safe environment once again.
“My child was assaulted yesterday. It’s vandalism, it’s destruction of property. Those are punishable crimes. If it was me doing it, we’d be in jail,” said Nicole Cantu, Jacob’s mom.
New Britain police are investigating if charges could be filed.
Other districts are dealing with similar problems and other police departments tell us felony charges could be in play if the damages are extensive.
Because restrooms remain open, the New Britain Building Department says they’re not at a point where code violations need to be issued.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.