(WFSB) - Freezing rain was a big concern on highways across the state on Tuesday morning as a storm brought a mixed bag of precipitation.
Ice accrued on surfaces in the Middletown area during the 6 a.m. hour on Tuesday.
Had to pull over in Middletown to scrape the freezing rain off our windshield! Poor visibility. Slippery roads. #freezingrain @WFSBnews pic.twitter.com/xqDzPpoqTy— Patricia Del Rio (@patriciadelrio) December 17, 2019
Gov. Ned Lamont said the state Department of Transportation has been out in full force since the storm began on Monday night.
"Its fleet of plows have been activated to ensure roads are clear for the morning commute," Lamont said. "The storm is not as intense as originally predicted; however, it’s still slick in spots. So if you must travel take it slow."
AAA warned drivers that a storm like this can be deceptive.
It asked drivers to drive defensively.
“AAA wants drivers to change their driving behaviors with the weather and that change can happen very quickly," said Amy Parmenter, AAA spokesperson. "It can happen when you are driving from a hill town to a city or something like that.”
For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.
