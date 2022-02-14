(WFSB) – Straight from a fairytale.
An ice castle has been built for the first time in Lake George, New York.
You can head inside.
Eyewitness News went to check it out, to show why a visit could make it the best winter ever.
A very icy world.
Sitting on two acres in Lake George’s Charles R. Wood Park, an ice castle waits for you to venture inside.
It takes around three hours to get there from our station in Rocky Hill.
The company Ice Castles has been doing this for years, including a location near Woodstock, New Hampshire.
This is a first for Lake George.
"Mother nature is our lead architect after all. So about 4,000 man hours goes into producing a castle," said Brad Buehlhorn, Event Manager for Ice Castles.
The building process began in October.
Everything they do is by hand, starting with making their own icicles.
"Right around three feet and um, we hand harvest them, about 10,000 a day or more. And we hand place them in the castle to build the structures that you see here,” Buehlhorn said.
The structures like the Whale Bone Cave are made with the help of inflatables.
Some structures inside are as tall as 30 feet, like this coliseum.
It even has a wishing well.
There are two slides.
The ice castle is made with tens of millions of pounds of pure ice.
The only thing that’s not ice are the lights embedded within.
In total there are over 3,000 LED lights in the castle and structures.
Most notably, on the Pixel Wall, one of the many places perfect for a photo op.
Even though you’re in an ice castle, there are many places to warm yourself up.
Weather permitting, the hope is the castle will be up through the end of February.
Right now there are only tickets through February 21.
It’s highly recommended you get them ahead of time online.
"We do some standby, but we like to control the flow in and out of the castle to be sure that everybody has an enjoyable experience and not packed in, shoulder-to-shoulder," Buehlhorn said.
If you make the trip, make sure you’re wearing some winter boots.
A sled is a great way to get your little ones around.
Tickets are $15 for kids up to 11 years old, $20 for everyone else Monday through Thursday.
On weekends, prices go up $7.
For more information click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.