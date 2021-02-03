WOLCOTT, CT (WFSB) – Wolcott police are reminding people to clean off the roofs of their vehicles after a chunk of ice crashed through the windshield of a car on Wednesday.
Police said around 2 p.m., a Honda Civic was driving northbound on Wolcott Road when a large chunk of ice flew off the top of a box truck that was traveling southbound on Wolcott Road.
The piece of ice crashed through the Honda’s windshield and hit the driver in the face.
The driver of the box truck continued driving southbound on Wolcott Road. Police believe the driver was not aware the piece of ice came off the truck and hit the Honda.
Police are attempting to identify the truck and driver.
The driver of the Honda received lacerations to the face, but is expected to recover.
Wolcott police are reminding people that they can receive a motor vehicle violation if you do not clean snow or ice from your car before you drive it.
The statues states that anyone who fails to remove ice or snow from their car will be fined $75.
