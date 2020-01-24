HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Did you have a hot cup of coffee or tea in your warm house this morning?
It’s something most people take for granted as hundreds of thousands of households in Connecticut can’t afford to pay their energy bills.
As a way to show what those people go through, there’s an ice house on display in Hartford.
Blocks and blocks of ice stacked a few feet high is the coolest place in downtown Hartford, but it’s all to prove a point.
“There are people who will suffer in silence for months at a time, only because they might not be aware of the assistance that’s available,” said Brenda Watson from Operation Fuel.
In Connecticut alone, 400,000 households struggle to pay their energy bills, which are among the highest in the nation.
The ice house is letting people experience how it feels to live in a freezing home.
Lt. Governor Susan Bysiewicz took a seat made out of ice to experience it for herself.
Operation Fuel has teamed up with Eversource Energy to help take the load off for some families.
State and city leaders came together to show their support, even a video was shown at the ice house.
There’s a way that residents can donate, which can be done when they pay their Eversource bill.
For more information on the ice house, click here.
