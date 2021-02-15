HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A storm could lead to some icing Monday night through Tuesday morning.
It's part of an active pattern that continues to churn winter weather into Connecticut, and the reason behind an Early Warning Weather Alert.
A winter weather advisory is in effect for all of the state through 10 a.m. on Tuesday.
"While there has been and will continue to be scattered areas of light mixed precip [Monday], the main event comes later [Monday] through [Tuesday] morning," said meteorologist Mark Dixon.
High temperatures should be around the freezing mark at 32 degrees.
By Monday night, temps are not expected to dip that much. Lows should be just below 30.
"It’s [Monday night] that precip becomes widespread and steadier," Dixon said. "At the onset, it will be an icy mix, especially inland. Then, it switches over to rain that could be heavy at times and should last through the Tuesday morning commute."
Dixon said he's expecting .25 accretion on trees and powerlines in northwestern Connecticut. That could lead to power outages.
"The biggest concern is in areas across northwestern Hartford County and Litchfield County, where freezing rain lingers the longest," Dixon said.
Where that glaze of ice happens, travel will be hazardous.
"[Tuesday] afternoon, the storm is done and there will likely be partial clearing before the sun sets," Dixon said.
Temps should rise to the mid-30s inland and high-30s along the shore.
Wednesday is expected to feature plenty of sunshine and light winds. Highs should be in the low-30s.
While road conditions should improve, some patchy fog will be possible in the morning.
The active weather pattern continues on Thursday with another potential storm.
"Another storm system brings snow that switches to a mix then rain from Thursday into Friday morning," Dixon said.
As of Monday's forecast, the weekend appeared to be dry.
Read the complete technical discussion here.
