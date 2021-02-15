HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A storm could lead to some icing Monday night through Tuesday morning.
It's part of an active pattern that continues to churn winter weather into Connecticut, and the reason behind an Early Warning Weather Alert.
A winter weather advisory is in effect for all of the state through 10 a.m. on Tuesday.
"We're expecting the storm to ramp up [Monday night] with some heavy precipitation here in the state," said meteorologist Scot Haney. "While the shoreline is likely to see plain rain, it's inland Connecticut that will be dealing with ice, especially in northern Litchfield and Hartford counties."
Temperatures should be around the freezing mark at 32 degrees for highs.
By Monday night, they're not expected to dip that much. Lows should be just below 30.
Haney said he's expecting .25 accretion on trees and powerlines in those parts of the state.
"The storm will move out around 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. [Tuesday] morning, and we might even see some partial clearing late in the day," he said.
Temps should rise to the mid-30s inland and high-30s along the shore.
Wednesday is expected to feature plenty of sunshine and light winds. Highs should be in the low-30s.
While road conditions should improve, some patchy fog will be possible in the morning.
The active weather pattern continues on Thursday with another potential storm.
"As of [Monday morning], the storm should start off with snow followed by a small window of freezing rain," Haney said. "The timing could completely change on this storm, but we're confident that ultimately the storm will switch over to rain by Friday for most of the state."
The northwest hills may hang on to some of the frozen precipitation; however, temperatures should climb into the 40s before dropping back down for start of the weekend.
