COLCHESTER, CT (WFSB) -- Colchester locals know that when Harry’s Place opens for business, it means spring is near.
Located on Broadway Street in Colchester, customers lined up on Monday afternoon for the town-wide favorites of burgers and hot dogs.
Channel 3 spoke with co-owner of Harry’s Place, Laura Defaria who said she is glad the shutters on the windows are open.
“Everybody seems to be in a very good mood,” said Defaria. “It’s nice. Everybody is smiling.”
A variety of burgers, dogs, and dishes set mouths watering as they sizzle on the grill.
“Gives us that glimmer of hope that spring is actually around the corner,” said Marlborough resident, Brendon Montstream.
“Can’t wait to get the bikes out, get the cars out to have a great summer.”
In each bite is history, too, as the stand is celebrating its 100th season this year. Harry’s Place is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and has been family owned for three generations.
“We love the customers, we love being around each other, it’s like a second family and it’s just the time of year, it’s a little brighter a little happier,” said co-owner, John Caruso.
With the sun out, and the grill roaring, customers said it’s never too cold for ice cream.
“We get here every chance we get,” said Colchester resident, Mark Andrew Simpson. “The food is great! Hamburgers, hot dogs, chili cheese fries, ice cream, you name it.”
Some families visit every year, as Channel 3 learned after speaking with Norman Kalin who said is back after a 10-year hiatus traveling the country.
“The hot dogs are just what I remember. The smell waiting in line, the cool breeze, just the way it is. The first day smells so good, and it tastes great, she had the idea ‘let’s go’ and I’m like ‘alright, let’s go,’” said Kalin.
Harry’s Place is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. until summer arrives, which is when the stand will extend its hours.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.