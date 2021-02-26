COLCHESTER, CT (WFSB) -- It’s a sure sign that warmer days are right around the corner when the iconic Harry’s Place in Colchester opens for the season.
The restaurant opens for business this Saturday, making it the first time it has ever opened in February.
Operating just like it did last year due to the pandemic, it’ll be drive-thru only.
“We're going to be drive-thru only to start season, then go with the flow, when restrictions are removed, we're going to quickly morph right back into what we want to be, which is a wide open communal space,” said John Garet, of Harry’s Place.
The eatery will have the traditional hot dogs, burgers and fries, but they're also whipping up some surprises.
Garet said they are testing a few new menu items to roll out when they open, but said he didn’t want to spoil any surprises.
